Urban Meyer, three other rookie coaches set to accomplish feat never seen in NFL history on kickoff weekend

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting a matchup of rookie head coaches making their NFL debuts in Week 1 is rare. Two rookie head coach matchups on kickoff weekend is historic. The NFL will experience a first in league history in Week 1, as rookie head coaches will be making their debuts on opposing sides in two separate matchups on kickoff weekend for the first time. Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles) will be going up against Arthur Smith (Atlanta Falcons) and Urban Meyer (Jacksonville Jaguars) will square off against David Culley (Houston Texans).

