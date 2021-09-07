CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Tells Us His Favorite Albums Of The Past Decade

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HI9pg_0bp2CW6k00
John Shearer/Getty Images

Yesterday, we asked our fans to drop the name of their favorite album of the past decade.

It’s always fun doing these posts, as you get to see who has great, or not so great, country music taste (I mean, we’re probably going to have to block some of you… it’s fine).

And it’s even more fun watching the gnashing of teeth that comes from certain people who may not necessarily agree with your opinion. And while that’s all fun and what not, it’s even more interesting to see country music artists themselves weigh in on what they’re listening to.

And today?

The man of the people himself, Luke Combs weighed in on his favorite albums over the past few years:

Alright, needless to say, the man has got some great music taste. I mean these are some stellar top albums right here.

He goes from Miranda, to Chris Stapleton, to Pardi, to Sturgill, and every album has a number of GREAT songs.

Let’s take a look at a couple of the best songs from each:

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

“Vice”

“Tin Man”

Traveller – Chris Stapleton

“Tennessee Whiskey”

“Fire Away”

Mr. Misunderstood – Eric Church

“Kill a Word”

“Record Year”

Wild Ones – Kip Moore

“Girl of the Summer”

“That Was Us”

High Top Mountain – Sturgill Simpson

“You Can Have the Crown”

“Some Days”

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

“Can’t Turn You Down”

“She Ain’t In It”

Music
