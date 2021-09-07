Dixie Has A Message For Haters Who Say She's Rude

If you want to date Zendaya, you'll have to get both her and her family's stamp of approval. "My dad, my brothers, it's a whole thing," the actress said in a cover story interview for British Vogue's October issue. "Good luck to whoever wants to take that on." Tom Holland may be just the guy to win them over. The Spider-Man co-stars have sparked dating rumors for years. And while they've insisted they're just friends in the past, the two seemingly confirmed their romance after they were spotted kissing in his car in July. Tom and Zendaya then attended a wedding together in August, and the Peter Parker celeb sent "my Mj" a birthday message on Instagram...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO