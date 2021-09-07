CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie Has A Message For Haters Who Say She's Rude

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile appearing on the Spout podcast on Friday, Sept. 3, Dixie D’Amelio revealed she’s often misunderstood by others because they only judge her based on videos they’ve seen of her online. Since she loves to joke around, her sarcasm can sometimes be mistaken for rudeness. However, the star says people can only learn so much about her through social media. Dixie D'Amelio's response to critics saying she's rude was so honest.

