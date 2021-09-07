CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US over-the-horizon capabilities robust, but use requires ‘strategic refinement,’ experts say

By James Webb
Army Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 29, days after a suicide attack that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. troops, the Defense Department carried out a drone strike it claimed intercepted a car bomb targeting Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to DoD officials, “significant” secondary explosions confirmed a successful over-the-horizon strike on a legitimate target. But several civilians were killed in the attack, leading to questions about the Biden administration’s aim to lean on an “over-the-horizon” approach to fight terrorism in places such as Afghanistan.

www.armytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Study: Pentagon reliance on contractors hurt US in 9/11 wars

Up to half of the $14 trillion spent by the Pentagon since 9/11 went to for-profit defense contractors, a study released Monday found. It's the latest work to argue the U.S. reliance on private corporations for war-zone duties that used to be done by troops contributed to mission failure in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

US in touch with India regarding 'over-the-horizon' support

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], September 14 (ANI): The United States is in touch with India regarding the over-the-horizon capabilities and plans, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress. The so-called over-the-horizon capabilities Biden has repeatedly touted make identifying and striking terrorists with aerial surveillance and drones launched from outside...
FOREIGN POLICY
Army Times

The Pentagon is evaluating its screening of Afghan evacuees for security risks

Troops on the ground at the Kabul airport in August helped process tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans as they were evacuated from the country as the Taliban re-took power in Afghanistan. The Defense Department’s inspector general’s office on Friday announced that they would be going over that process with...
MILITARY
Army Times

After Afghanistan, US should focus on regional stability as Chinese, Russian threats mount

While the American public and our political leaders are not surprisingly focused primarily on the strategic implications of the Biden administrations rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan, two other events have recently taken place that could also have profound long-term implications for US National Security. They are a five-day Russian Chinese joint military exercise in China and a conference on Middle East challenges that was held in Baghdad, Iraq.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Army Times

Veterans groups, evacuees plead for action: ‘We are in some kind of jail’

WASHINGTON (AP) — American veterans groups and others are pleading for U.S. and Taliban action on a weeklong standoff that has left hundreds of would-be evacuees from Afghanistan desperate to board waiting charter flights out of a northern Afghan airport. These groups say several dozen Americans, along with a much...
MILITARY
Army Times

US Central Command absorbs Israel into its area of responsibility

JERUSALEM — A realignment of U.S. Central Command means Israel now falls within its area of responsibility, and no longer U.S. European Command. The move comes as Israel and its neighbors work to improve diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi...
MILITARY
Fox News

Taliban seeking to expand capabilities with US weaponry

U.S. troops destroyed or disabled nearly 100 combat vehicles and dozens of aircraft before vacating the airport in Kabul on Monday, in a last-ditch bid to deprive the Taliban of the use of some American military equipment. But now that all U.S. forces have left Afghanistan, defense officials, lawmakers and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Us Marine#Military Personnel#Us Senate#The Defense Department#Dod#Military Times#Isis K#Taliban#American#Libyan#Strike Cells#Oth#Pentagon#Hkia
americanmilitarynews.com

How equipment left in Afghanistan will expose US secrets

The ultimate winner of two decades of war in Afghanistan is likely China. The aircraft and armored vehicles left behind when U.S. forces withdrew will give China—through their eager partners, the Taliban—a broad window into how the U.S. military builds and uses some of its most important tools of war. Expect the Chinese military to use this windfall to create—and export to client states—a new generation of weapons and tactics tailored to U.S. vulnerabilities, said several experts who spent years building, acquiring, and testing some of the equipment that the Taliban now controls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Marietta Daily Journal

North Korea claims missile gains in threat to US Allies

North Korea said it successfully test-fired a new model of long-range cruise missile this weekend, in the latest sign the regime is trying to bolster its capability for nuclear strikes against Japan and South Korea. The missiles flew in “pattern-8 flight orbits” for more than two hours on Saturday and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Washington Post

Afghan American woman’s escape highlights secretive CIA role in Kabul rescues

Five days after Afghanistan’s fall, Shaqaiq Birashk, holed up in her Kabul apartment, was contacted by a stranger offering to have her picked up and escorted to the airport for evacuation. The man claimed to work for the U.S. government, said Birashk, an American citizen who, until the Taliban’s takeover, worked on a USAID project.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

The PLA Air Force’s Efforts Toward Agile Combat Employment

From late June to early July 2021, it was reported that the Western Theater Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force (PLAAF) had “recently” conducted a combat support exercise in northwestern China.[1] Although much of the exercise resembled other combat support exercises, it is notable because of its unusual stated purposes. Those purposes indicate that the PLAAF lacks the capability to operate outside its network of airbases, but they may also indicate that the PLAAF has set about emulating the U.S. Air Force’s newest operational concept.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Army Times

US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war’s end

Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed. With a tolling bell and a moment of silence, the anniversary ceremony at ground zero in New York began exactly...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy