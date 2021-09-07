Large language models aren’t always more complex
Language models such as OpenAI’s GPT-3, which leverage AI techniques and large amounts of data to learn skills like writing text, have received an increasing amount of attention from the enterprise in recent years. From a qualitative standpoint, the results are good — GPT-3 and models inspired by it can write emails, summarize text, and even generate code for deep learning in Python. But some experts aren’t convince the size of these models — and their training datasets — correspond to performance.venturebeat.com
