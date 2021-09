Steve DeLoach said he will always remember seeing airplanes strike the Twin Towers on a projection screen alongside his colleagues on the morning of 9/11. DeLoach, chair of the department of economics, was in his office earlier that morning preparing for his classes when Tina Das, a professor of economics, called to alert him to turn on the news and see what had happened in New York City. DeLoach and his fellow colleagues stared in silence at a projection screen as they watched the north tower after the first airplane struck the building.

