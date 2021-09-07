DroneSeed’s Acquisition of Silvaseed First Step in Scaling Reforestation

When I wrote about a leaked draft of a United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report and its endorsement of demand-side policy interventions, there was some discussion in the comments about the notion of "freedom." Essentially, the argument appears to be that policy-level efforts aimed at changing individual behaviors are inherently a loss of freedom. Similar dynamics were at play during the United Kingdom’s Citizen’s Assembly on Climate, where participants wholeheartedly embraced support for technological progress and some forms of green taxation—but were more cautious about government interventions in diet, for example, and emphasized the need to respect "freedom of choice."

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO