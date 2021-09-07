CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DroneSeed’s Acquisition of Silvaseed First Step in Scaling Reforestation

By Cheddar
 6 days ago

Rapid reforestation provider DroneSeed is ramping up its efforts to plant trees after its acquisition of Silvaseed, the largest forestry seed supplier in the western U.S. CEO Grant Canary joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to provide some insight on his company's goal of making reforestation scalable in order to fight climate change. In light of the ongoing wildfires burning across the globe, Canary also talked about the importance of scaling reforestation as the average area of scorched land due to fires increases annually.

#Plant#Reforestation#Closing Bell#Forestry#Droneseed#Silvaseed
