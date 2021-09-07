Justin Bieber Concert Doc ‘Our World’ Heads to Amazon Prime in October
A new Justin Bieber concert documentary film is coming to Amazon Prime Video next month, taking fans behind the scenes of Bieber’s first live performance in three years. “Justin Bieber: Our World” will debut via Amazon Studios on October 8, and the film follows the pop star as he prepares for his “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber.” The show, which ushered in 2021, was his first concert in three years and took place during the pandemic, with Bieber performing for 240 guests as well as streaming the concert globally via livestream.www.thewrap.com
