Justin Bieber Concert Doc ‘Our World’ Heads to Amazon Prime in October

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Justin Bieber concert documentary film is coming to Amazon Prime Video next month, taking fans behind the scenes of Bieber’s first live performance in three years. “Justin Bieber: Our World” will debut via Amazon Studios on October 8, and the film follows the pop star as he prepares for his “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber.” The show, which ushered in 2021, was his first concert in three years and took place during the pandemic, with Bieber performing for 240 guests as well as streaming the concert globally via livestream.

www.thewrap.com

Popculture

Giant Justin Bieber Ad Ruined by Hilarious Mixup

Justin Bieber's new billboard had a twist of SKIMS on there by accident. The hilarious billboard swap makes it look like the pop singer is slipping into Kim Kardashian's underwear line and fans are here for it. On the top half of the photo, Bieber is dressed in a leather jacket for a Balenciaga ad, however, on the bottom is a stunning legs photo of soccer star Alex Morgan advertising the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's clothing line — which naturally grabbed a lot of attention.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Justin Bieber to Perform at 2021 MTV VMAs

On Sunday, September 12, Justin Bieber will return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in six years. Bieber joins the roster of previously announced performers including Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes, and others. The event will be broadcast live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at 8 p.m. Eastern. Doja Cat will host this year’s ceremony.
BROOKLYN, NY
talesbuzz.com

Our World’ Release Date Set On Amazon – Talesbuzz

Amazon Studios said Tuesday that it will release Michael D. Ratner’s Justin Bieber: Our World, a new documentary about the pop star, on Prime Video on October 8 in more more than 240 countries including the U.S. Ratner’s latest film was Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the docu that...
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Cheered on Justin Bieber at the VMAs

The Biebers arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in style. Ahead of Kacey Musgraves's performance of "Star-Crossed," Hailey Bieber stepped out onto the MTV stage in an elegant cream-colored turtleneck gown by Alaïa, worn with an equally elegant updo hairstyle. But before her official entrance, she could be spotted adorably cheering on husband Justin Bieber backstage during his first VMAs performance since 2015.
MUSIC
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
papermag.com

Justin Bieber Accidentally Becomes a Shapewear Model

Justin Bieber accidentally got a new gig as a shapewear model. In a stroke of unintentional marketing genius, a billboard for the pop star's Balenciaga campaign popped up on the side of West Hollywood's Andaz Hotel on Monday. Which was all well and good, except for a tiny mix-up that left him in a pair of skivvies, specifically from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS lingerie and shapewear brand.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

A New Justin Bieber Documentary Is On The Way

A new documentary about Justin Bieber is on the way. Helmed by filmmaker Michael D. Ratner (who directed Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil), the new film is set to arrive on October 8. The film will give fans an insight to Bieber’s life and a behind the scenes look...
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Justin Bieber, the Kid Laroi Open 2021 VMAs With Blazing 'Stay'

Justin Bieber and rapper the Kid Laroi kicked off the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with a rendition of “Stay,” ascending from the sky like angels in leisurewear. In front of a backdrop designed to look like a mighty mountain, the duo blazed through their hit song. Bieber then segued into his song “Ghost” off 2021’s Justice.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber Gives Explosive, 2-Song Performance Starting With The Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’ at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Return of the Biebs! Justin Bieber hit the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards stage with an explosive rendition of two of his hit songs. The 27-year-old musician descended upon the crowd at Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, September 12, alongside The Kid Laroi to sing their duet, “Stay.” As the Australian crooner, 18, belted out his part, Bieber rocked out on stage wearing a black hoodie and overalls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Justin Bieber to make triumphant return to MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years. Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. The awards show will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in New York after holding a mostly virtual show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MUSIC
Austin 360

The complete VMAs winners' list including Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo

Marking its 40th anniversary, MTV kicked off its marquee event – the VMAs – with none other than the Queen of Pop herself. Madonna, who performed "Like A Virgin" at the first VMAs in 1984, made a surprise appearance on the Barclays Center stage in New York. While she didn’t perform, seeing her in person feeding off a live crowd was the electric opening we earned for after last year’s VMAs were forced to play out in front of a green screen.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Justin Bieber Wins 2021 VMAs Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber was just named the Artist of the Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. The singer-songwriter, who released his sixth studio album in March of this year, was nominated among a slew of other A-listers, including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. While accepting his Moonperson award, Justin took a moment to acknowledge the weight of this past year, as well as thank those who have made a huge impact on his life. While he didn't have much to say on the topic of what he referred to as "this COVID thing," he was a bit more verbose when it came to thanking his wife, Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Justin Bieber seems to wear Skims in billboard mishap

Justin Bieber gets his peaches in Georgia … and his Skims on the Sunset Strip. Crews seemed to stop halfway through while swapping a Skims billboard for Bieber’s new Balenciaga campaign, creating a mega-sized style snafu. While the top half of the LA billboard featured Bieber’s torso, the bottom half...
SOCCER
younghollywood.com

4 Times Hailey & Justin Bieber Were Our Summer Fashion Inspo!

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram/@haileybieber) I think it can be said that we all know about Justin and Hailey Bieber, AKA “Jailey”, the celeb couple who unapologetically takes over our Instagram feeds and magazine headlines. Whether strutting at a red carpet event, working late in the studio, off galivanting around some beautiful vacation destination, or just out and about in L.A., this couple is always sure to be doing things fashionably. Especially after the past year we’ve had, the pair has come out hotter than ever this Summer. Take a look at a few of their best fashion moments from the past few months!
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, a night of highlighting music and pop culture, opened on Sunday with Madonna paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary followed by Justin Bieber’s high-energy performance. “They said we wouldn’t last,” Madonna said. “But we’re still here.”. After Madonna pranced off stage, Bieber and...
MUSIC
