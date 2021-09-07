“It’s a miracle”, Missing 3-year-old boy with autism found alive after spending 3 days alone in the woods

A family never gave up hope as hundreds of people searched for 3-year-old Anthony, who was lost in the woods and miraculously survived all by himself for days. On September 3, 2021, his family could not find him on their rural property and they soon reported him missing. The three-year-old boy with Autism could not be located after he was last seen at a home on the property about 11:45 am, said a press release put out by the authorities. With hundreds of individuals getting involved, a massive search began to find Anthony, who reportedly has autism and is non-verbal.