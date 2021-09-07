Sheriff accepts misdemeanor offenders again at county jail

Pittsburg County Jail

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said he is ready to begin accepting those arrested for misdemeanor offenses again at the Pittsburg County Jail.

"We're going to open it up today," Morris said Tuesday. "That's my plan."

Morris recently stopped accepting those arrested for misdemeanors due to several inmates at the jail testing positive for COVID-19 during a surge in cases — both locally and across the state.

After seven inmates at the jail tested positive for COVID-19, Morris sent notice to other law enforcement agencies in the county, that those arrested for most misdemeanor offenses would not be booked into the jail.

Since no inmates showed positive for COVID-19 during the latest round of tests, Morris said he's ready to start accepting once more those who have been arrested in misdemeanor cases.

That's even though COVID-19 shows no signs of abating in the county or the state.

"We've got to operate a jail," Morris said. "COVID is a part of life right now. We'll take all the precautionary steps we can to make sure we don't get it.""

Staff at the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is doing a good job of screening, he said. That includes asking questions and checking temperatures of those being booked into the jail.

A total of 31 inmates at the Pittsburg County Jail who were housed in two connected pods were exposed to COVID-10, but Morris said no more than seven tested positive during the latest round of the illness.

He said he stopped accepting those arrested for misdemeanor offenses to help protect the individuals arrested from the illness.

"We were protecting them," Morris said. "We didn't want them exposed.

His Tuesday decision means the sheriff's office will once again begin accepting those arrested for misdemeanors by other law enforcement agencies for bookings at the county jail.

Although Morris had not been accepting most individuals arrested for misdemeanors, there were exceptions for certain offenses. They included those arrested on complaints of violation of a protective order, domestic assault and battery, attempting to elude and driving under the influence.

Morris maintains his previous decision to temporarily quit accepting most misdemeanor offenders at the county Jail was the right call.

"I didn't want them to say I caught COVID in the Pittsburg County Jail over a $50 fine," said Morris.

