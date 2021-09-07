CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas football: Jayhawk fans storm field after victory over South Dakota

By John Fitzgerald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas football won its first game under new head coach Lance Leipold on Friday night. But it was what happened after the game that received most of the attention. After the Jayhawks sealed the victory against South Dakota 17-14, fans rushed the field to celebrate the victory. This is typically a tradition performed after a big upset victory, but it made sense with a team like Kansas that hadn’t won a game since October 16th of 2019.

