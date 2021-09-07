CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Review: Kacey Musgraves breaks down marriage breakup

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlLNE_0bp2AsP200

“star-crossed,” Kacey Musgraves (Interscope Records/UMG Nashville)

Kacey Musgraves breaks down the breakdown of her marriage on “star-crossed,” her follow-up to 2018's Grammy winning album of the year “Golden Hour.”

Musgraves delivers the story in roughly three acts of tightly woven pop/country songs: the optimism of falling in love, the sadness of drifting apart and everything that comes from the realization there is no going back.

You don’t have to have suffered through a divorce to connect with the feelings Musgraves expresses about seeking and holding onto love, loss, anger and hope for a better future. She credits a guided psychedelic trip with helping her organize and execute the record.

On “What Doesn't Kill Me,” Musgraves gives a nod to the smash that immediately preceded this challenging, but accessible, record: “I’ve been to hell and back/Golden hour faded black."

On the standout track “Camera Roll,” Musgraves describes scrolling through old pictures on her phone and the memories they trigger.

“Chronological order and nothing but torture," she sings. "Scroll too far back that’s what you get/I don’t wanna see ‘em but I can’t delete ’em/It just doesn’t feel right yet.”

Who can't identify with that?

“This hookup scene ain't all that it's made out to be,” she sings on another confessional, “Hookup Scene.”

“A pretty face might get you far/But still it can’t replace the kind of real connection that I crave,” she sings. “The kind we don’t have anymore.”

“star-crossed” is a brave and brutally honest take on her marriage to singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly that now joins the long list of records detailing break ups. It’s a story of courage and honesty and a stark contrast to the warm glow of “Golden Hour,” with Musgraves showing a vulnerability and willingness to grow artistically that is often in short supply among artists at her level of popularity.

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Meaning Behind Kacey Musgraves' 'Good Wife'

On September 10, Kacey Musgraves released her fifth studio album, titled "Star-Crossed," which focuses on the heartbreak and healing she underwent following her divorce from her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly. The new record, which features tracks like, "Justified," "Cherry Blossom, "Camera Roll," and "There Is a Light," is very different from her Grammy-winning album, "Golden Hour" which was about the exact opposite: falling in love.
CELEBRITIES
Austin Chronicle

Kacey Musgraves interprets heartbreak as chaotic, glamorous fever dream with star-crossed

The love story didn’t end well. And if that fact was somehow missed in the headlines, the first minute of Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed gave it away. Like the accompanying album, Musgraves’ film evokes Shakespearean tragedy to set the tone. In the opening scene, actress Diane Venora watches the end of 1968’s Romeo and Juliet on a busted TV in a dressing room, as showgirls ready themselves in a flurry of wigs and makeup brushes around her.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album and Film on Colbert: Watch

Kacey Musgraves was a guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She sat down with Colbert to discuss her new album Star-Crossed, its accompanying film, and more. She talked about the album’s “rollercoaster of emotion” and undergoing “plant therapy” (doing mushrooms with a guide) in the album’s writing process. She also discussed the first song she ever wrote and watching her grandpa kick Willie Nelson’s ass at poker. Watch it happen below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Ruston Kelly
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch Kacey Musgraves bring heartache– and actual fire– to the VMA’s

Many an artist has used their music to help ease personal heartbreak and Kacey Musgraves did just that with a dramatic performance at the MTV Video Music Awards last night. Performing the title track from her new album star-crossed, which was inspired by her recent divorce, Musgraves was resplendent in a white gown and surrounded by a tremendous amount of fire!
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Arena Tour: See The Dates

Kacey Musgraves is heading on tour with her Star-Crossed LP. On Monday (August 30), the country titan announced that she is bringing her new set to fans across the country for a 2022 trek, which will feature opening acts King Princess and MUNA. The 15-city arena tour will kick off on January 19 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and hit major markets, including Chicago, Boston, New York City, Dallas, before it wraps February 20 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 9, one day before the accompanying set drops.
LOS ANGELES, CA
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Kacey Musgraves dulls her sparkle on ‘star-crossed’

It sure came as a surprise that Troye Sivan and Mark Ronson tapped Kacey Musgraves for a remix of the dance pop nostalgia trip “Easy” in late 2020. What on Earth could the kaleidoscopic country pop (and before that, just country) artist be doing on a high-energy breakup anthem? Wasn’t she just basking in the soft glow of the magic hour with love and accolades aplenty?
CELEBRITIES
soundslikenashville.com

Kacey Musgraves Plots star-crossed: unveiled Headlining Tour

Fresh off announcing her fourth studio album, star-crossed, Grammy winning country singer Kacey Musgraves has booked a live-concert tour to go with it. Set to begin in early 2022, her headlining trek is described as a “limited” run, and will make stops in 15 U.S. cities. Revealing early details today...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Chronological Order#Camera#Interscope Records
kizn.com

Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Tour & Releases New Video for “justified”

Kacey Musgraves has just shared that she will be hitting the road in 2022, following the announcement her new album and film due out September 10, star-crossed. The limited 15-city tour titled star-crossed: unveiled kicks off January 19, 2022 in Saint Paul, Minnesota and will wrap up February 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California at STAPLES Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Kacey Musgraves to perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Country-pop star Kacey Musgraves will bring her upcoming “star-crossed: unveiled” tour to Cleveland for a show at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Jan. 23, 2022. Muna and King Princess will open the concert. The show follows Musgrave’s recent announcement of her forthcoming album and accompanying movie titled...
CLEVELAND, OH
udiscovermusic.com

Kacey Musgraves Shares 2022 Tour Dates In Support Of ‘Star-Crossed’

Country superstar Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road in 2022 on the Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour. The currently 15-date tour will be held in support of the singer’s fourth studio album Star-Crossed out September 10 via Interscope Records and UMG Nashville. The Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour kicks off in Saint Paul, Minnesota...
MUSIC
kyma.com

Kacey Musgraves to hit the stage

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Kacey Musgraves is out with a new album and ready to hit the stage!. Her new collections is called, "Star-Crossed." Musgraves' tour starts January 19, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MassLive.com

Kacey Musgraves 2022 tour includes Boston stop

Kacey Musgraves will play a limited headlining tour starting in January, with King Princess and Muna serving as support acts. The tour, named “Star-Crossed: Unveiled,” will kick off in St. Paul on Jan. 19 and end in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, with a stop at TD Garden in Boston on Jan. 27.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Kacey Musgraves to launch tour in January 2022

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves is going on tour in 2022. The 33-year-old country music singer will perform across North America on her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour with King Princess. The tour begins Jan. 19, 2022, in Saint Paul, Minn., and ends Feb. 20 in Los Angeles. Musgraves will release...
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Cole Schafer: Who is Kacey Musgraves’ New Boyfriend?

Kacey Musgraves is getting ready for the September release of new album star-crossed, her first new music since splitting from ex-husband Ruston Kelly. The divorce is said to be the inspiration behind the new album. The six-time Grammy winner has been very open about her split and is ready to show it through her songs. But fear not, this hasn't stopped the country-pop singer from finding love once again.
NASHVILLE, TN
iowapublicradio.org

Kacey Musgraves: 'Star-Crossed' And Thriving

Kacey Musgraves wrote her last album, Golden Hour, when she was falling in love. It won her a Grammy for Album of the Year and best country album, and spurred what was a fast-growing career into being (maybe beyond) fully-grown. But when that love started to fade, what else? She began writing another.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

396K+
Followers
100K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy