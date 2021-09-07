CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, MI

Tornado warning issued for Bay and Midland counties

By Caitlyn French
MLive
MLive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BAY CITY, MI -A line of severe thunderstorms is currently approaching the Saginaw Bay area with the potential to spawn tornadoes. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southwestern Bay County and southeastern Midland Midland until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The NWS indicated that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sanford at 3:07 p.m. and that it was moving east at 55 mph. Currently, there has been radar indicated rotation and there is a threat for ping pong ball sized hail.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MLive

MLive

27K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy