WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington High School boys soccer team entertained the state-ranked Austin Packers Saturday night at Trojan Field, and they made them look average. Controlling the game throughout, the Trojans earned a 4-1 victory, outscoring the Pack 3-0 in the first half and never allowing themselves to be seriously threatened in the second. The win pushed the red and black to 5-0 on the season, and they have outscored their opponents 39-2.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO