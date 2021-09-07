CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The 13 Best TV Shows About Witches the Whole Coven Will Enjoy

By Leah Marilla Thomas
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStories about witches come in all shapes and sizes. They can be as tame as a cottagecore Pinterest board, or straight-up terrifying. The great thing about witches themselves, as The Wizard of Oz put so bluntly, is that they aren't necessarily good or bad. Witchcraft has historically been a way for women to step outside the bounds of society. It's a satisfying escape! Women have suffered enough (hello, Salem witch trials), so let fictional witches do whatever they want.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Android Central

Best 20 TV shows on Hulu in 2021

The Disney-owned Hulu streaming platform has established itself as a strong source for original and classic series, especially for more mature viewers. With fall just around the corner and a ton of new series airing now, we've made it a little easier to decide what you want to watch next by rounding up a list of some of the best series on Hulu right now. Here they are.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Shows

Alphabetical Listing of Active, Returning, and Upcoming Sci Fi and Fantasy Shows:. (Links are to the show pages which have additional info along with ratings results and status updates. For a rundown of the latest renewals and cancellations, go to this link.) Sci Fi TV Schedule for debut and season...
TV SERIES
Cadillac News

‘Reservation Dogs’: 5 Things to Know About TV’s Best New Show

If you haven’t tuned into FX on Hulu’s offbeat comedy Reservation Dogs yet, then what are you waiting for? The half-hour series from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Oscar winner Taika Waititi is bringing a dose of grittiness to TV. Following four Indigenous teens living in rural Oklahoma, the comedy tracks...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coven#Television#Witches#Syfy#Bachelor Nation#Abc#British
Apartment Therapy

What TV Shows Get Right (and Wrong) about Dorm Living

Dorm living can be a novel experience and an introduction to adulthood. It is the first time students may be living in a new state, away from home, and faced with the task of figuring things out for themselves (like laundry and heating up ramen for the fourth time that day).
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

24 TV Shows That Got Movie Sequels You Might Have Forgotten About

When a TV series gains an immense amount of popularity, producers are going to look for a way to find a new format to keep longtime viewers invested or bring new viewers in. One of the ways to do that is take the characters you love from the small screen and make a feature-length movie.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
bookriot.com

8 Horror Books About Witches That Are Truly Scary

Are witches and witchcraft scary? Plenty of books are filled with magic and the supernatural, presenting witchcraft with more of an air of wonder than horror. But even comics like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (and Netflix adaptation of course) acknowledge that there’s a dark side to magic. Then of course, there are horror films like The Witch, Suspiria, The Blair Witch Project, and The Craft. These films are legitimately dark and creepy, and they remind us that, yes, witches are totally scary!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Shows On Apple TV+ For September

Apple TV+ has a strong host of contenders for best shows this September. The following six TV series are some of the top around, and are well worth checking out. All feature variance in genres, eras, and styles, so viewers of all kinds are bound to fall in love with at least one show on this list, if not all.
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

‘’Lucifer’ finale, ‘Kate,’ and MTV’s VMAs: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and on streaming services this week, including the Netflix series finale of “Lucifer,” the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards and “Kate,” a Netflix thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a brutal assassin with just a day to avenge her own, impending death.
CLEVELAND, OH
Den of Geek

Streaming on Plex: Best Movies and TV Shows You Can Watch for FREE in September

This article is sponsored by Plex. You can download the Free Plex App now by clicking here!. There’s an overwhelming amount of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming services this fall. If you’re starving for new content, it’s set to be a fantastic time, but if your wallet is starving for funds, it can be pretty stressful. With studios and content providers spreading their libraries out across so many different streaming services, keeping up with all of your favorites can get expensive. Thankfully, Plex TV is here to keep you entertained without breaking the bank.
TV SHOWS
purewow.com

10 Best Olivia Colman Movies & TV Shows to Stream Right Now

Olivia Colman work her magic in The Father, Fleabag and The Crown, we’ve made up our minds: The British star is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. With an Academy Award, three Golden Globes and four BAFTA Awards under her belt, Colman is truly a force to be reckoned with. And now, it looks like she’s inching her way towards a possible Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, thanks to her phenomenal performance in Netflix’s The Crown. Naturally, we thought we’d celebrate the talented actor by rounding up some of her best work, from tragicomedies to poignant dramas. Keep reading to see 10 Olivia Colman movies and TV shows you can stream.
TV SHOWS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The D'Amelio Show: TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie are about to make their family the new Kardashians in this reality TV series

TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are pretty much the most famous teenagers in the world right now. With a combined 178 million TikTok followers and 68 million on Instagram, it's safe to say they're the reigning queens of Gen-Z and now, they could very well be en-route to Kardashian-style status with the release of their upcoming family reality TV show, The D'Amelio Show.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Everything That’s New On Disney Plus Today

Since Disney Plus started moving its original TV content to Wednesdays, its Friday hauls have been getting slimmer now that they’re exclusively for feature-length titles. However, while there are only four fresh movies going up on the Mouse House’s streaming platform this month, it’s still a big day for subscribers, as these new arrivals include a Marvel blockbuster, an underrated sci-fi film and a must-see concert movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Mountain News

The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'Wheel of Time' to 'Muhammad Ali'

TV is unequivocally back. The onslaught of new and returning TV shows on broadcast, cable and streaming services paused in 2020 and early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Hollywood productions were forced to shut down. Even after filming resumed, health and safety protocols made shows take much longer to produce (and at greater cost) than normal. For the first time in several years, it felt like there wasn't too much TV out there.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy