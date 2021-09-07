The 13 Best TV Shows About Witches the Whole Coven Will Enjoy
Stories about witches come in all shapes and sizes. They can be as tame as a cottagecore Pinterest board, or straight-up terrifying. The great thing about witches themselves, as The Wizard of Oz put so bluntly, is that they aren't necessarily good or bad. Witchcraft has historically been a way for women to step outside the bounds of society. It's a satisfying escape! Women have suffered enough (hello, Salem witch trials), so let fictional witches do whatever they want.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0