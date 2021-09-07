Over 7 million Americans impacted as pandemic unemployment benefits end
The enhanced federal unemployment benefits that served as a financial lifeline for many struggling during the pandemic have expired.
More than 7.5 million Americans are losing these benefits, including gig workers and the self-employed.
Those impacted will be losing an additional $300 per week in unemployment aid.
Some Republicans argue these benefits have kept people home and created a labor shortage. Democrats worry the expiration will hurt those really in need.
Comments / 0