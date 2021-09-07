CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Over 7 million Americans impacted as pandemic unemployment benefits end

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9RDY_0bp29pkb00

The enhanced federal unemployment benefits that served as a financial lifeline for many struggling during the pandemic have expired.

More than 7.5 million Americans are losing these benefits, including gig workers and the self-employed.

Those impacted will be losing an additional $300 per week in unemployment aid.

Some Republicans argue these benefits have kept people home and created a labor shortage. Democrats worry the expiration will hurt those really in need.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

MTA: All subway stations now equipped with security cameras

All 472 subway stations in New York City are officially equipped with security cameras. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the milestone Monday after officially installing the final camera at the Broadway Station on Sept. 11. The initiative to expand security camera cover was accelerated last year by Interim President of...
CNET

Millions lost federal unemployment benefits on Labor Day. Here's what happened

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Labor Day, the expanded unemployment benefit programs rolled out for COVID-19 expired. Those temporary programs included the $300 weekly bonus checks as well as assistance for those who are normally ineligible for unemployment insurance, such as gig workers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people were affected by the cutoff, and roughly 7.5 million people have now lost their benefits entirely. What's worse is that many didn't find out they were no longer eligible until after their coverage ended.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Republicans#Democrats
theridgewoodblog.net

Most Americans Believe Government Employees Work Less

Ridgewood NJ, President Joe Biden has promised a pay increase for federal employees, but most Americans think government workers already have it made. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% of American Adults believe private sector employees work harder than government workers. Only 13% disagree, while another 28% are not sure. That’s just slightly changed from 2018, when 62% said private sectors outworked their government counterparts. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CNBC

Unemployment benefits delayed? You can collect past the Labor Day cutoff

Thousands of workers who applied for federal unemployment benefits weeks or months ago are likely still waiting for their funds to arrive. They can collect, despite the official expiration of federal benefits on Labor Day. However, many individuals who are eligible for aid but haven't yet applied have a limited...
ECONOMY
CNBC

4 steps to take now that pandemic unemployment insurance programs have expired

Millions of Americans and their families will see a significant drop in their unemployment benefits, or lose them altogether, now that three key pandemic relief programs for the jobless have expired. Moving forward, 5.1 million people supported by Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for freelancers, gig workers and caregivers), and 3.8 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
CNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
ECONOMY
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Times Leader

Help available as federal pandemic unemployment ends Saturday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Friday that the state has been working diligently to transition Pennsylvanians from federal pandemic unemployment benefits to programs that target the specific challenges they are experiencing. Berrier reminded Pennsylvanians that federal unemployment...
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Focus on Better Jobs, Not Better Jobless Benefits

Emergency unemployment benefits are ending this month for about 7.5 million Americans, prompting much anxiety about their fate. Even some of President Joe Biden’s aides are upset at their boss’s refusal to push for an extension of the program, telling the Washington Post that a “cutoff of benefits poses a serious danger to millions of Americans who remain out of work.”
ECONOMY
wolfstreet.com

In States that Ended the Extra $300/Week Unemployment Benefits, People Returned to Work at Over Twice the Rate than in the Other States: Data from the Labor Department

Data about the “Labor Shortage” pile up. The weekly unemployment insurance claims data from the Labor Department — the latest batch was released on Thursday – has been making it relentlessly clearer by the week: In the 27 states that have ended the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits (the Enders), people returned to work at a vastly faster rate than in states that retained the extra $300 a week (the Keepers).
EDUCATION
KTSA

NORTHWEST: Stop Paying People To Not Work

The unemployment benefits have run out for many Americans in the Northwest, and without a surprise, people are now looking for jobs! But should employers fear hiring workers who took an 18-month break from work? Lars gives his take on today’s Radio Northwest Network (09/13/2021). TheLarsLarsonShow · Lars Thoughts –...
JOBS
NBC Philadelphia

More Workers Are Facing Compulsory Covid Vaccination Or No Job

The question of one's vaccination status is becoming increasingly relevant — and in an increasing number of cases — a condition of employment. Many people are now returning to the workplace following months of working from home. There are a growing number of jobs and sectors which are now requiring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy