Ohio State

Ohio State Football: Week 2 will define OSU’s season

By Fansided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State linebacker Dallas Gant was in for 41 snaps as Ohio State coaches used several players at each defensive spot. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 32. The toughest game on the Ohio State football team’s schedule is this week when they take on Oregon. It also happens to be just the second game of the season. That puts a lot of pressure on the Buckeyes to go out and perform their best in the biggest game they will play in the regular season.

