COVID-19 Negative Effect on Business; Bowling Alley Announces Closure; WLFEA Poll Results

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has taken its toll on some local businesses. Due to potential exposure to the virus the Little Brown Hen decided to close for the week to deep clean their building and to get testing for their employees. The Beachcomber on Bay street also closed for several days as they reported one of their employees tested positive. They reopened yesterday with limited hours. Businesses are already struggling with lack of adequate staff to handle the large number of holiday visitors to the area. That, coupled with several popular spots having to close further stressed the businesses that were able to remain open. Over the holiday weekend local restaurants were experiencing long wait times. As far as the latest numbers for the Florence area Lane County Public Health did not update their weekend numbers for Saturday and Sunday. An update on cases is due out today.