Reformation is the sustainable fashion brand that everyone wants a piece of right now, counting Adele, Emily Ratajkowsi, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift among its many celebrity fans. In fact, Swift wore the yellow Joyce dress in her debut TikTok video that went viral on Monday. The Los Angeles-born label has just launched its first-ever print activewear collection (the brand’s first activewear line launched earlier this year), Ref Active, which is now available to shop on Thereformation.com. The 11 piece collection includes a jumpsuit, pair of leggings, dress, sports bras, bodysuit and pair of bike shorts. It uses two popular...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO