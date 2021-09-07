CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst County, VA

Amherst County mourns passing of Dan French, former Service Authority director

By Justin Faulconer
Lynchburg News and Advance
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amherst County Service Authority’s former executive director, Dan French, who served 35 years steering the authority’s daily operations, died Aug. 29. French, who began with the authority in 1980 and retired in June 2017, was 70. He had a career spanning more than four decades in the water and wastewater industry and was passionate about protecting the environment, said Chris French, his son.

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that has pitted the state's majority Democrats against Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump. Newsom, a first-term governor and former San Francisco mayor, is fighting for his...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amherst County, VA
Government
City
Culpeper, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Amherst County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan French
Person
Chris French
Person
Bob Hopkins

Comments / 0

Community Policy