Amherst County mourns passing of Dan French, former Service Authority director
The Amherst County Service Authority’s former executive director, Dan French, who served 35 years steering the authority’s daily operations, died Aug. 29. French, who began with the authority in 1980 and retired in June 2017, was 70. He had a career spanning more than four decades in the water and wastewater industry and was passionate about protecting the environment, said Chris French, his son.newsadvance.com
