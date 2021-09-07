Service details announced for Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

Services have been scheduled for the 22-year-old Marine from Logansport who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 military service members killed inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a suicide bomber. At least 180 Afghans were also killed.

Gundrum Funeral Home announced the service details for Sanchez in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

Sanchez is scheduled to arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The procession to Logansport from Grissom will start between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m.

Misty Frost, founder and executive director of One Warrior Foundation, asked community members who plan to attend the homecoming ceremony to bring an American flag to hold or sit in the ground along the route.

Once leaving the base, the route will head west on Indiana 218 toward U.S. 35 in Walton. Turning north on U.S. 35, the path will continue north to Logansport, where the procession will exit onto Main Street and toward Burlington Avenue. Turning north onto Burlington Avenue, the procession will head to the intersection of Third and Market streets, where the path will go toward 18th Street and then Broadway.

The route will end on Broadway at Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory.

“We want a good patriotic representation,” Frost said.

Approximately 2,000 flags have been purchased to hand out that day, but Frost does not believe that will be enough. If people could bring their own — as long as they’re not too large — she said it would help provide the respect this fallen soldier and his family deserves.

There will be no ceremony upon Sanchez’s arrival to Logansport on Sunday.

“The important thing is to give space and breathing room,” said Frost. “It’s important to understand that people will be given an opportunity to express condolences.”

Not only will Sunday be the day his mother, Coral Briseño, welcomes her son home, it also will be her birthday.

“We need to be mindful of the significance of this day in her life,” said Frost, adding that giving Briseño and her family time to grieve in private is of utmost importance.

Gundrum Funeral Home asked that people not congregate around the funeral home.

“We’re going to have an amazing outpouring of love, and it will be phenomenal,” said Frost, “and people will get a chance to express condolences, but Sunday is not that day.”

On Monday, a public visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave. Briseño and her family will be available for those who wish to express their condolences.

The public is invited to attend the funeral Tuesday. Frost asks that people be respectful and let the family have first access to the church and seating. While the church has a capacity for up to 1,100, she expects more than that to be in attendance.

Frost asks that those who attend be courteous and understand how overwhelming it will be for the family.

“We want people to say goodbye and share their appreciation, but please remember how this is for the family,” she said.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial with full Military Graveside Rites will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

The details of the procession route on the day of the funeral are as follows:

Leave LifeGate Church and turn north onto Burlington Avenue

Proceed on Burlington Avenue to the intersection of Third and Market streets

Turn east onto Market Street to Sixth Street

Turn north onto Sixth Street and proceed to Hanna Street

Turn right on Hanna Street and then left onto Pleasant Hill and into Mount Hope Cemetery

A livestream link will be available on Sanchez’s tribute page at www.gundrumcares.com.

Sanchez was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California and stationed in Jordan. He worked as an embassy guard before his unit was re-assigned to Kabul airport.

On Aug. 26, a suicide bomber with 25 pounds of explosives entered the airport gate and took the lives of 13 military service members and approximately 180 Afghans. Sanchez was one of the fallen.