The CW has released a synopsis for "The Gauntlet", the upcoming thirteenth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. Last week on Supergirl. Nia (Nicole Maines) made good on her word and brought Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) into the real world and in short order, it was revealed how bad of an idea that really was. Nyxly soon went to work on her plan to go after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) for having left her behind in the Phantom Zone, culminating in Nyxly freezing Supergirl in place with magic. While Supergirl called on Mxy (Thomas Lennon) for help, it sounds like Nyxly will remain an issue even a few episodes from now with Supergirl having to pass a test of courage.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO