Mother outraged after teacher tapes a mask onto her son’s face, “I was furious, furious”

A mother is left outraged after hearing that her son, along with a few other students, had face masks taped to their faces while they were inside the school. The parent revealed that a substitute teacher had allegedly taped the face masks onto the children’s faces. Now, the furious mother is pushing for the substitute teacher’s resignation after hearing about the appalling that involved her 9-year-old son.”He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on,” the mother said. “The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office, she instead pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face.”

The very same day, it so happened that the boy left his homework at home, and his father had dropped it off at the office for the boy to pick up. That’s when a staff member spotted the boy with the mask taped from his nose all the way to his forehead.

“When he went to the office to pick up that homework is when one of the administrators noticed the tape on his face,” said the mother, who preferred not to reveal her identity. The administrator in the boy’s school, Reedom Elementary School, was shocked to see the boy’s plight and immediately raised the alarm. After the school principal was informed about the situation, they went to the substitute teacher’s classroom and saw another student, also stuck with a face mask taped to their face.

Soon, it was discovered that the teacher allegedly started taping masks to students’ faces right from the beginning of the school year. The mother, who spoke about the incident, said her son “remembers up to five” such cases. The teacher would humiliate the children in front of the class if they didn’t wear their masks properly, and she would punish them by taping the masks to their faces. The children never told their parents because they didn’t realize it was wrong.

Even her 9-year-old son thought “it was normal,” said the mother, who shared the incident. The “furious, furious” mother is now worried about the repercussions of such an incident on her son in the long run. “I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing,” the mother told FOX5.

She explained that she had no issues with the mask mandate; however, she was concerned by the way the substitute teacher punished the child. “He was very upset,” said the concerned mother from Nevada. “He was crying. He was humiliated.”

Officials issued a statement after the incident and said, “The district is aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through the proper channels. The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation.” Hoping to see the teacher reprimanded in the appropriate way, the mother had a police report filed and might even be looking to move her son to another school.