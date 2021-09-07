CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Drew Brees thinks Mac Jones was the ‘steal of the draft’

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

"I think Mac Jones is going to have the most success of any rookie quarterback, not just this year but probably for the next few years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lH00H_0bp28MYf00
Mac Jones warming up before a Patriots-Giants preseason game. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Mac Jones played well enough during Patriots training camp and preseason to pry the starting job away from 2020 starter Cam Newton.

The rookie first-round pick impressed Bill Belichick with his performance to the extent that New England opted to cut Newton prior to the start of the season.

But beyond Belichick, Jones has grabbed the attention of another notable NFL name: Drew Brees.

The longtime Saints quarterback retired following the 2020 season, joining NBC’s Football Night in America as an analyst. During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Brees described his initial thought after watching New England select Jones in the 2021 draft.

“The minute the Patriots took Mac Jones at 15th, I said, that’s the steal of the draft,” Brees declared. “It’s probably the guy who is most ready to play NFL quarterback right now, of all the guys who were taken before.

“His level of execution last year at Alabama — and I know we can sit here and argue he’s got the best players on the field on his side, on both sides of the ball — but in watching the National Championship game, that’s where it became very evident to me,” Brees explained. “This guy’s level of execution, his understanding of offensive football, his timing, his rhythm, his ability not only to make the routine throws, but to make throws that you’re going to need to make at the next level in order to win games and take care of the football the way he did, I felt like he was the most NFL ready.”

Brees added a bold prediction onto the end of his analysis.

“I think Mac Jones is going to have the most success of any rookie quarterback, not just this year but probably for the next few years,” said Brees.

Jones’s NFL career officially gets underway at 4:25 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against Miami.

