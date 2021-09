Nemanja Matic is delighted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Trafford return and sees no reason why this season cannot end in Manchester United success.After the impressive marquee acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils sent shockwaves across the footballing world by bringing back one of their greatest players.Ronaldo, now 36, joined from Juventus on deadline day and made his second debut for United on Sunday, scoring a brace in the 4-1 defeat of Newcastle after 12 years away from the club.Old Trafford was buzzing before, during and after the match thanks to the Portuguese’s return – excitement Matic...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO