Fire Weather Watch issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...9AM Thursday morning through 9PM Thursday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...New fire starts would spread rapidly to the east.