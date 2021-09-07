CCSO: Two teenagers arrested after being caught with loaded guns at a football game

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that two teenagers were arrested for showing up to a high school football game with loaded guns.

On Friday, Sept. 3, school resource deputies assigned to the Columbia High School football game were alerted to a juvenile who was possibly armed.

The young suspect was found near one of the entrances of the stadium with another teenager. The sheriff’s office said one of the responding school deputies recognized one of the teens as being a former student at his assigned school.

CCSO said one of the suspects had two loaded firearms in his waistband, one of which was stolen from Marion County. The other suspect, a middle-schooler, also had a loaded pistol in his waistband.

Deputies say the teens are 14 and 15-years-old.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “Given the recent increase in gun violence in the city, I am glad these weapons are off the streets. I am proud of our deputies for handling this situation quickly before anyone could be hurt.”

Columbia County school leaders met this week to discuss safety protocols at all future school sporting events. Those changes are expected to be announced this week.

CCSO said both teens were arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

©2021 Cox Media Group