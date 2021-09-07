CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, FL

CCSO: Two teenagers arrested after being caught with loaded guns at a football game

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klrCo_0bp27gq200

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that two teenagers were arrested for showing up to a high school football game with loaded guns.

On Friday, Sept. 3, school resource deputies assigned to the Columbia High School football game were alerted to a juvenile who was possibly armed.

The young suspect was found near one of the entrances of the stadium with another teenager. The sheriff’s office said one of the responding school deputies recognized one of the teens as being a former student at his assigned school.

CCSO said one of the suspects had two loaded firearms in his waistband, one of which was stolen from Marion County. The other suspect, a middle-schooler, also had a loaded pistol in his waistband.

Deputies say the teens are 14 and 15-years-old.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “Given the recent increase in gun violence in the city, I am glad these weapons are off the streets. I am proud of our deputies for handling this situation quickly before anyone could be hurt.”

Columbia County school leaders met this week to discuss safety protocols at all future school sporting events. Those changes are expected to be announced this week.

CCSO said both teens were arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Nancy L Munn
6d ago

I’d like to know the reason they brought those guns to the game. Glad that NO one got hunt and thankful the officers apprehended them before someone was shot.

Reply
4
Remo Williams
6d ago

what's goin on around here and how did they get the guns there parents should be questioned my kids have no access to my firearms that's on the parents as well or someone's parents anyway

Reply
2
Related
Action News Jax

26 injured in explosion at Florida casino

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — An explosion Monday morning at the Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood injured 26 people, officials with the Seminole Tribe and Hollywood Fire Rescue told several news outlets. Fire officials described the injuries to the Miami Herald as “minor.” Six people were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
62K+
Followers
64K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy