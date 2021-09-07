Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy, Kendall, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kendall; La Salle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR KENDALL...NORTHERN LA SALLE AND NORTHERN GRUNDY COUNTIES At 218 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Leland to near Mendota, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported golf ball sized hail near Compton. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Ottawa, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Mendota, Sheridan, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Lake Holiday, Somonauk, Earlville, Serena and Newark. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH