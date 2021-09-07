A Healthy Table virtual workshop returns with holiday meal prep

London-based Rachel Ama first decided to go vegan after watching a documentary about food production nearly a decade ago – and quickly found herself met with raised eyebrows. “Most people around me were confused – one day I was eating chicken and then, just like that, I opted out,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I tried to explain that veganism is very similar to the Rastafarian Ital diet – which states that food should be natural and from the earth – but it still left them baffled. My family worried if I was eating enough. I kept explaining that I was actually eating more than before – and it tasted amazing – but people couldn’t see past the kale and spinach. I wanted to change that.” Her first step? Making her own plant-based dishes inspired by her African and Caribbean heritage: think jerk oyster mushrooms, or spiced aubergine kebabs.

