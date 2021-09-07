Eagles News: Dallas Goedert thought he’d have a contract extension by now
As Dallas Goedert enters the final year of his rookie contract, he’s doing so without a long-term contract extension. That’s a bit of a surprise to him. “My representation, we talked about it earlier, we thought we’d have a deal done by this time of the year,” Goedert said on Monday afternoon, “but the team decided to go a different way. We haven’t got that done yet.” Back in early June, the 26-year-old Goedert said talks were ongoing. So sometime between then and now they broke down.www.chatsports.com
