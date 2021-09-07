Eagles News: Dallas Goedert thought he’d have a contract extension by now

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is looking forward to getting back on the field on Thursday. “I mean, I’m excited for when that moment comes, but I wouldn’t say I’m eager,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota. “I think it’d be great to come out of that game not touching the ground, but how realistic is that? Obviously, it doesn’t sound very realistic. But I’m just excited for that moment, just to get it out of the way, after 11 months without being hit. I’m just excited for everything this game entails, from warmups, to pregame, to the first whistle to the last, and everything in between.”

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO