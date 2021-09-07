CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles News: Dallas Goedert thought he’d have a contract extension by now

By Bleeding Green Nation
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Dallas Goedert enters the final year of his rookie contract, he’s doing so without a long-term contract extension. That’s a bit of a surprise to him. “My representation, we talked about it earlier, we thought we’d have a deal done by this time of the year,” Goedert said on Monday afternoon, “but the team decided to go a different way. We haven’t got that done yet.” Back in early June, the 26-year-old Goedert said talks were ongoing. So sometime between then and now they broke down.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Grayson’s Grades: Eagles at Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the season with a very impressive 32-6 victory in Atlanta over the Falcons. Head Coach Nick Sirianni earned a win in his debut as an NFL Head Coach. Jalen Hurts looked very good in his first start of the season and the team got solid contributions from some of the fresh young talent added to the roster.
NFL
Yardbarker

Are signs pointing towards the Eagles trading Dallas Goedert?

On Wednesday afternoon, Eagles TE Zach Ertz sat down in front of reporters with a renewed sense of optimism about the upcoming season. Prepared to put the past behind him, the veteran pass-catcher spoke glowingly of the new era that has just started in Philadelphia, but is that perhaps a sign that there has been a change of heart somewhere along the line?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles News
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: Dallas Goedert would be solid upgrade at TE

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have only three tight ends on the roster: Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy, and rookie Luke Farrell. They will probably add another one before the start of the 2021 season. If they want to acquire one of the best, they should give the Philadelphia Eagles a call about Dallas Goedert, who might be available via trade.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

2-TIGHT-END-SET OF ERTZ AND GOEDERT MAY SAVE EAGLES QB HURTS!

Zach Ertz is still an Eagle, which is surprising since everyone thought he’d be traded by now or even cut to save save cap space. But he looks look, and that means the Eagles will be running a two-tight end set with Dallas Goedert more than most teams are capable of.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notebook: Now Birds bosses are getting fiscally tight with Goedert

Another year, another key Eagles tight end without the contract extension he’d hoped for. This time the man on the spot is veteran Dallas Goedert, who confirmed Monday that contract talks with the Eagles stalled recently, leaving his future uncertain as he enters his fourth season. “We thought we’d have...
NFL
Yardbarker

Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert Could be in Winner Take All Battle for Contract

It’s been nearly 100 years since Laurel turned to Hardy and said, “well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into” in their 1930 comedy short, Another Fine Mess. Well, there’s nothing funny about the Eagles’ tight end situation, and it appears as if another mess is being made. Not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Can Nick Sirianni keep Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert both happy?

The Eagles have two of the top-10 tight ends in the NFL. What they don’t have is an offense that generally uses two tight ends. All of which adds up to one of the most intriguing questions facing Nick Sirianni and the Eagles this fall:. How do you keep both...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Dallas Goedert, Giants, Washington

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is looking forward to getting back on the field on Thursday. “I mean, I’m excited for when that moment comes, but I wouldn’t say I’m eager,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota. “I think it’d be great to come out of that game not touching the ground, but how realistic is that? Obviously, it doesn’t sound very realistic. But I’m just excited for that moment, just to get it out of the way, after 11 months without being hit. I’m just excited for everything this game entails, from warmups, to pregame, to the first whistle to the last, and everything in between.”
NFL
USA Today

Eagles' TE Dallas Goedert makes PFF's All-Underrated team for 2021

Zach Ertz is the big-named tight end on the Eagles roster, but make no mistake, Dallas Goedert is the mainstay in Nick Sirianni’s offense. A talented pass catcher and even better-run blocker, Goedert is underappreciated in some league circles. Pro Football Focus recently unveiled their all-underrated team for the 2021...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Goedert Shares Honest Admission On Contract Situation

Much of the discussion about the Philadelphia Eagles‘ tight end group has revolved around Zach Ertz and his future with the team. However, there are questions about Dallas Goedert as well. Goedert is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and for a while, it looked like he would...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES GOEDERT LICKING HIS CHOPS AFTER THIS TE GETS $56M!

The Baltimore Ravens signed tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year extension worth $56 million, so Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert must be licking his chops!. At $14 million per season, that makes Andrews the third-highest-paid tight end in the league, trailing only George Kittle ($15 million per season) and Travis Kelce ($14.3 million).
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Eagles impacted most by Jordan Mailata contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2021 season with a bang on Saturday, signing Jordan Mailata to a new deal worth $64M. Naturally, there are a few ripple effects of such a huge move. Here are the three players most heavily impacted by the news. Andre Dillard. There’s no doubting that...
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles walk fine line in keeping Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz

PHILADELPHIA -- It's déjà vu all over again in the City of Brotherly Love. Tell me if you've heard this one before: The Philadelphia Eagles engage their top-tier tight end in contract extension talks. The player believes he is on the path to a new deal that will tie him to the franchise long-term. Those talks abruptly break off, leaving the player and the position in a state of limbo.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy