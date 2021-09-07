MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH TAMPERING DUE IN COURT THIS WEEK

A Marshall man charged with felonies for allegedly being the suspect in a pursuit in Marshall has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, on June 24, a deputy tried to pull over Ethan Harris, but Harris failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed. Additional authorities were called to assist with the chase. The vehicle was located at the intersection of Lincoln and 200th road; the front end had collided with the ditch; and Harris was running through a soybean field.