Men I Trust: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR shared this Tiny Desk (Home) Concert video back in June, and I am digging the sound. “From a rustic and retro-looking cabin on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec, the band Men I Trust seized the essence of the Tiny Desk almost to a tee. The controlled, yet layered four-song set, bookended by tracks from 2019’s Oncle Jazz would almost certainly make for a plug-and-play situation had it been behind Bob Boilen’s desk,” they shared.

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

