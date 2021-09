Pam Shriver, a former player who also reached the number 3 position in the WTA rankings, recognizes that Roger Federer is a well-loved athlete and hopes that tennis will find a role for him after his retirement. This was stated in an interview with ESPN Press Room, praising many aspects of the game and the figure of the 40-year-old Swiss, who after a comeback to the court, in which he focused a lot in Wimbledon (eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, with a resounding 6-0 in the third set), has already announced the end of his season to undergo a third knee surgery.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO