One of the biggest storylines coming out of college football’s opening weekend was the great comeback effort by Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton suffered a devastating leg injury in 2018 that led many to wonder whether or not he would ever walk again. Three years later, Milton made a big impact against a top ten opponent in Florida State’s first game of the season. Milton did not start against Notre Dame, but some experts believe he should start for the Seminoles moving forward.

