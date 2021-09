Stanley Tucci is a favorite performer for many of us. We’ve come to love him as a character actor who doesn’t always lead his films, but will most certainly steal the show and somehow become the most memorable part of the whole thing. I’m talking about Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada, Olive’s dad in Easy A, Dr. Erskine in Captain America and obviously, Caesar Flickerman in the Hunger Games films. In regards to Tucci’s personal health, the actor has chosen to keep a major detail in the background until this week, as the beloved star revealed that he was previously diagnosed with cancer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO