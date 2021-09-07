Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Johns and southeastern Duval Counties through 345 PM EDT At 320 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bayard, or near Mandarin, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Mandarin, Unf, Arlington, Ponte Vedra Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Nocatee, Bayard and Durbin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH