CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Versailles, OH

Versailles FFA, Fire Department announce 10th annual Farm Safety Program

By Staff Reports
Daily Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA and Versailles Fire Department will sponsor the 10th Biannual Darke County & Surrounding Areas EMS and Fire Fighter Farm Safety Day at Mark Stucke’s farm on Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. All surrounding area EMT and fire fighters are invited to attend this free event. A free catered lunch will be served and participants will be able to receive hours of continuing education credits (Site Number 1390). The emphasis of this year’s training will include the following stations: Bucket Truck Rescue, Grain Bin Construction and Hazards, Fertilizer and Chemical Safety, Modern Agriculture Equipment, and Debriefing Silo Extrication and Auger Entanglement. Activities will be held outside, so please plan accordingly. Participants should bring appropriate rescue gear if available. Please wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. The address of Stucke Farms is 11411 St. Rt. 185 Versailles, Ohio. To RSVP please contact Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or 937-423-2369 or reach out to Taylor Bergman at [email protected] or 937-621-9136. Limited to the first 100 participants; please RSVP by Oct. 11.

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Darke County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Industry
County
Darke County, OH
City
Versailles, OH
Local
Ohio Business
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Farm Safety Program#Emt#Bucket Truck Rescue#Auger Entanglement#Stucke Farms

Comments / 0

Community Policy