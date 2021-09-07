Minneapolis City Council passes new language for policing ballot question

Shortly ahead of deadline, the Minneapolis City Council agreed on new wording for a ballot question on whether to replace the city's police department.

The Council passed the resolution 12-1 in an emergency meeting Tuesday after Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson granted a temporary restraining order against the question's former language.

Anderson's order granting the petition to correct the ballot and granting the TRO states that the current language is "unreasonable and misleading."

"...the Court finds that the Current Ballot Language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly," the order reads.

In the emergency meeting, the Council adopted new language for the question and an explanatory note to be included in the ballot. A city spokesperson said ballot language must be finalized by 3 p.m. as the Sept. 17 start of early voting draws near.

The newly-adopted language can be read in full below:

Question: "Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?"

Explanatory note: "This amendment would create a Department of Public Safety combining public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach to be determined by the Mayor and Council. The department would be led by a Commissioner nominated by the Mayor and appointed by the Council. The Police Department, and its chief, would be removed from the City Charter. The Public Safety Department could include police officers, but the minimum funding requirement would be eliminated."

The Minneapolis City Council approved the question's original language in late July by a 12-1 vote. Last month, the Council voted to override a veto regarding the ballot question from Mayor Jacob Frey.

In a press statement released shortly after the judge's decision, Frey said the Council now "has another opportunity to deliver language that accurately and fairly reflects" the proposal.

The ballot was proposed and petitioned by the advocacy group "Yes 4 Minneapolis." The group urged city residents in favor of the question to contact their city council members.

"We need to act now to make sure our elected officials know we still expect to vote on fair and balanced language this fall," the group wrote on Twitter.