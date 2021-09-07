CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Revo Introduces Revo Rx, A Prescription Sunglasses Collection

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevo has launched a prescription sunglasses collection giving consumers the opportunity to add their personal prescription lens to the customizable features found in its sunglasses. Featuring Revo’s NASA-based Light Management System technology, the Revo Rx collection offers the same visual experience the brand is known for. “We are so excited...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Hermès Introduces New Nail Polish Collection

Following up on the launch of the brand's beauty line of vivid lipsticks and blush in March 2020, Hermès is introducing a line of luxury polish. And yes, it comes in signature Hermès orange. The french house is dropping 24 timeless lacquer shades, chosen by house leather and silk colorists...
MAKEUP
hypebeast.com

Rough Simmons Introduces its 'K-On!'-Inspired Capsule Collection

Continuing to deliver anime-fueled fashion grails, Rough Simmons is now readying its latest capsule collection inspired by K-On!. Focussing on Raf Simons Spring/Summer 2003 “Consumed” collection, the range reimagines celebrated pieces with the members of the light music club of the all-girls private Sakuragaoka High School. Adapting the original graphic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
modernsalon.com

Matrix Introduces A Curl Can Dream Collection

Matrix has released its Total Results: A Curl Can Dream collection after three years in research and development. This pattern-preserving haircare and styling system consists of six products to enrich and enhance curls, including a shampoo, co-wash, mask, cream, gel and oil, making it ideal for all curls and coils and for fine, medium and coarse hair.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Lenses#Nasa#Light Management System#Uva#Uvb#Uvc
TrendHunter.com

Smart Speaker Sunglasses

TUGAU makes it possible to adjust the tint of the sunglasses lenses with the touch of a finger, plus they also functional as built-in speaker sunglasses for enjoying music, taking calls, getting directions or receiving alerts. The smart sunglasses boast an auto-dimming feature that comes to life within a split...
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Slim Smartphone-Attached Sunglasses

The SHADO Eyewear by ThinOptics are a premium sunglasses collection from the brand that will provide wearers with a way to keep the essential accessory on hand at all times. The ultra-slim sunglasses have a compact frame and come with a low-profile case that can be attached onto the rear of a smartphone to keep the eyewear on hand at all times. This eliminates the need to carry oversized alternatives around and ensure they are around when they're needed most, while also preventing them from being left behind when traveling.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Introduces FW21 Footwear Collection With Emma Chamberlain

Louis Vuitton is preparing for the Fall/Winter 2021 season with a new footwear collection worn by the brand’s favorite, Emma Chamberlain. The YouTube star is seen wearing statement-making designs, including the Pillow boot that first made its debut on the house’s Spring/Summer 2021 runway. Elsewhere, Chamberlain dons the Patti boot, a model featuring a two-way zip inspired by biker jackets. The shoe arrives in ankle-length and knee-high iterations, as well as all-black and color versions.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sgbonline.com

Cotopaxi Launches Fall 2021 Collection

Cotopaxi announced the release of its Fall 2021 collection. New for the season is the urban-inspired Cada Día collection of packs made using recycled materials; the Teca limited-edition collection adds new styles and colors for Fall, made using repurposed materials; and the Fuego collection of water-resistant, packable, RDS-certified down jackets and vests adds new styles and colors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sgbonline.com

Peloton Launches Own Apparel Brand

Peloton announced it is launching Peloton Apparel, the company’s first collection made almost entirely of its own private label products. Previously, Peloton largely partnered with Lululemon, Nike and Adidas to sell its branded product, it sold some limited basics in-store and it released apparel seasonally, online, since 2014. Its Fall...
APPAREL
sgbonline.com

Osprey x Rumpl Create Limited-Edition Blanket And Pack

Osprey and Rumpl released a limited-edition Blanket and Pack to benefit American Rivers featuring artwork by Jeremy Collins. The companies will donate $10,000 to American Rivers through the collab.A short film, Like A River, was released to coincide with the product drop. Collins’ artwork joins three canyons—Black Canyon, Grand Canyon,...
ADVOCACY
morningbrew.com

Peloton introduces its first private-label apparel collection

The cult of Peloton just got stronger, and so did our Zoom wardrobe. Yesterday, the fitness company announced its new private-label clothing brand, Peloton Apparel. The warmup: Peloton’s approach to apparel for years was collabs with brands like Adidas and Athleta. “When we started, we would buy blanks and just...
APPAREL
EDMTunes

Ray-Ban and Facebook Team Up and Introduce Stories Sunglasses

It’s hard to forget when Snapchat released Spectacles. Pre Instagram and Facebook stories, Snapchat was the thing and still continues to be. However, now there’s some competition. On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook has teamed up with Ray-Ban to create and release Ray-Ban Stories frames. It’s very similar to Snapchat’s Spectacles. They allow you to do all you do with your smartphone and social media sharing platforms but this time, basically hands-free. But now, there’s, even more, sleeker and with even more technology.
BUSINESS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Coco Collection Maldives Introduces Personalized Experiences

With many travelers listing seclusion and natural serenity as top identifiers for their next getaway, Coco Collection, two boutique private island resorts, introduces a guide on how to best experience the paradise landscape on Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. Coco Bodu Hithi perfectly encapsulates the luxurious escape,...
TRAVEL
sgbonline.com

Indyeva Showcases FW2021 Apparel Collection

Indyeva, a sustainable manufacturer of women’s clothing, released its apparel collection for FW21. The collection includes outdoor styles ranging from sweaters to baselayers and down-insulated parkas. Indyeva’s mission is to use 100 percent recycled synthetic fibers and natural or organic fibers by 2025 in all its clothing. Indyeva is ahead...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Haute Health-Focused Eyewear

The Allura Lenses Blue Light Blocking Glasses are a stylish accessory option for computer users looking to optimize their comfort when spending extended periods staring at digital displays. The glasses are paired with lenses that will filter out blue light to prevent it from making its way to the eyes, while also eliminating glare to maximize overall viewing comfort. The lenses are further enhanced with a premium antireflective coating to provide better visual clarity and reduce the occurrence of having to strain when looking at a small or large display.
BEAUTY & FASHION
t2conline.com

Importance and benefits of using Sports Sunglasses

Sports glasses should make the equipment “essentials list” of any excellent athlete because they are a fundamental part of protecting eyesight from the sun or debris. But often, we don’t give sports glasses the significance they deserve, sometimes we use them as unique accessories, and we don’t have the routine of using them every time we leave the house for practicing sports. It’s mainly because we do not know the importance of wearing good sports glasses in all outdoor practices.
SPORTS
egmnow.com

Apex Legends’ Evolution Collection Event introduces Rampart’s Heirloom

Respawn has announced that a new Collection Event is coming to Apex Legends next week themed around Rampart. The Evolution Collection Event gets underway on September 14th and introduces a Rampart Town Takeover on World’s Edge. Rampart has decided to set up her custom shop, known as Big Maude, near Lava City which comes with a paintball course out the front. Players can find materials inside the shop that can be used to purchase Rampart’s Custom Modded Paintball Weapons from the new Vend-it Machines.
VIDEO GAMES
sgbonline.com

Athleta Expands To 135 Stores REI Stores

Athleta announced the expansion of a wholesale partnership with REI Co-op, bringing a selection of its product to 135 REI stores nationwide and online, up from five. As part of its growth plan to reach $2 billion in net sales by 2023, Athleta has committed to investing in new touchpoints to increase awareness and drive new customer acquisition.
RETAIL
sgbonline.com

Global Sales Guys To Represent Candide In North America

Global Sales Guys announced it will represent Candide with its network of dealers in North America. Launched in 2020, Candide creates technical outerwear, apparel and accessories for the ski industry. Combining a minimalist design approach, functionality, sustainability and performance, the C1 collection is aimed to “help riders who want to tackle any terrain in any condition.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy