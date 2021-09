Check out the teaser for Cam Fitzpatrick and This is Us In's latest creation: Block Party. It's a celebration of all things that make snowboarding in Jackson Hole what it is - the greatest thing maybe ever. In his words: "Jackson, a special location where backcountry crews make the migration every winter to come get their piece of the terrain and consistent snowfall. For us, this is us in Our Home. 6 riders who live for snowboarding, having a season long party on the Block we call Jackson. We put our hearts into every day out there, whether it was stacking blocks or climbing coulies, and now we have a little project to show you about what life’s like out here."

JACKSON, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO