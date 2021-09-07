CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OVERLAY ROAD WORK IN CAMP VERDE, RIMROCK AND VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK

By Maria Colby
theprescotttimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease be advised that Earth Resources Corporation, in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing ashalt overlay roadwork on Vista Drive in Camp Verde, Top ‘O’ the Morning Drive in Rimrock, and asphalt milling and overlay on Pinon Woods Drive, Ponderosa Road, and Cypress Place in the Village of Oak Creek. Construction will begin September 13, 2021 and continue through October 20, 2021. Road construction will consist of asphalt overlays, shoulder work, new striping, and miscellaneous concrete work in a few areas. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas. Please follow all traffic control devices when travelling through the work zone.

theprescotttimes.com

