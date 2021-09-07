Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Illinois. Target Area: Bureau; Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Putnam and central Bureau Counties through 245 PM CDT At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mendota to 6 miles south of Walnut to near Sheffield. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tiskilwa, La Moille, Hennepin, Spring Valley, DePue, Ladd, Dalzell and Bureau Junction. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 44 and 72. Interstate 180 between mile markers 1 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH