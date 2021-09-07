Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Draws Backward Toward $50,000

The Bitcoin Cash price keeps recovering from the monthly low of $582 level as the price remains within the short-term bullish trend. BCH/USD is in the hands of the bulls as the coin remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, due to a lack of enough buying power, the bulls could not sustain higher growth leading to a retest of the broken resistance level at $650. The technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) is moving below 50-level with the signal line pointing to the north for more bullish signals. However, looking back at the recent dip of $582, recovery has been steady but acutely limited under $700.

