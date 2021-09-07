CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Draws Backward Toward $50,000

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
Cover picture for the articleBTC/USD – Daily Chart. The daily chart depicts that the BTC/USD price draws backward between high trading zones of $55,000 and $50,000. The lower bullish channel trend-line drew a bit extensively past alongside the 14-day SMA indicator to touch the smaller value line mentioned earlier above the 50-day SMA indicator. The Stochastic Oscillators are seemingly attempting to close the lines at range 80. That could cause a stop of price motion for a while.

