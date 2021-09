Filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It has been a few months and now we have, for the first time, a look at the hero in the costumes he will use in this adventure. James Wan | took advantage of the social network Instagram to share the expected images of the next entry in the DC Extended Universe. Jason Momoa He wears two different outfits and everything indicates that there will be a very particular reason for it.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO