Let me make the ethical argument to my fellow liberals for supporting Mark McCloskey for U.S. Senate. Start with the hard truth that a Democrat cannot win a statewide race in Missouri. We are not who we used to be. We were a toss-up state. Unpredictable. We once went for Adlai Stevenson, a liberal professor, over Dwight Eisenhower. We sent Jack Danforth and Tom Eagleton to the Senate. We did the same with Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt. That’s not us anymore.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO