Life Is Strange: True Colors Twitch Extension Lets The Audience Decide The Adventure

Sure, new modes, maps, and all the usual elements are coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard as it tackles traditional multiplayer. As usual, Call of Duty: Vanguard is offering a multifaceted experience that caters to varying playstyles, including a single-player campaign, zombies, multiplayer, and a brand-new multiplayer mode known as Champion Hill. We recently had the opportunity to dive into some traditional multiplayer to explore classic team deathmatch, kill confirmed, domination, and a variant on hardpoint known as patrol. However, the biggest defining factor in the experience isn’t any of the guns, killstreaks, perks, or gunsmith tinkering – it’s actually just the ability to define the speed and pacing of your gameplay experience before the game even begins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO