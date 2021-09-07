CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Is Strange: True Colors Twitch Extension Lets The Audience Decide The Adventure

Cover picture for the articleLike its predecessors, Life is Strange: True Colors is all about making tough, sometimes gut-wrenching decisions that can lead to a variety of consequences. Determining how to handle delicate interactions can be nerve-wracking when you’re doing it alone, but what if you left that decision-making up to a mass audience? If you plan to stream the game on Twitch when it launches later this week, a new extension allows you to do just that.

