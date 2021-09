ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When the pandemic first began, Terrance Blackburn, a single father of three says he quickly found himself at the end of his rope. “I needed help, I couldn't do it by myself, Blackburn explained. "And I just started calling all over the place trying to get some type of help. We were running out of food, rent was getting backed up.“

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO