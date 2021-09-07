CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Shakespeare comedy will play in Round Table Literary Park

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 6 days ago
The Pennyroyal Arts Council and the Kentucky Humanities Council will present Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 for an outdoor performance in the Round Table Literary Park at Hopkinsville Community College.

It’s a free performance, but online registration is encouraged.

“This two-actor comedy explores relationships, the consequences of gossip, and self-worth,” an arts council representative said. “Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, or even picnic supper for an evening with Shakespeare under the canopy of the college’s campus.”

The play is appropriate for all ages. Attendees should park in the lot off North Drive next to the college library.

The Vansauwa’s Tacos and Vegan Eats food truck will be serving.

