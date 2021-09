Calloway County beat Trigg County in straight sets Tuesday for the second this volleyball season and sixth straight dating back to 2017. The Lady Lakers won 25-7, 25-14, 25-10. While it may not appear so by looking at the final score, the outcome is an improvement for the Lady Wildcats who took 31 points from Calloway Tuesday compared to just 14 in a season-opening loss.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO