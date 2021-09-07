How This CEO Gets Her Skin So Good
Want more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. Jenny Qian recently traded San Francisco for sunny Los Angeles, but unlike most people’s, her thoughts of post-move organizing weren’t filled with dread. For Qian, organizing is a sacred ritual, especially when it comes to her beauty products. “On weekends, I like to organize my skin-care collection. Or makeup collection. Or hair-care collection. Or nail-polish collection. It doesn’t really matter; I find them all super-therapeutic,” she says. “It kind of gives me the same effect as folding clothes — it’s cathartic.” The obsession comes with the territory: Qian is the co-founder and CEO of Newness, a livestreaming platform built specifically with the beauty community in mind.www.thecut.com
Comments / 0