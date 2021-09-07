How This CEO Gets Her Skin So Good

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The ever-changing landscape of social media has—without a doubt—influenced how we see ourselves. It is partially responsible for the influx of preventive procedures many women in their 20s and 30s are currently using to ward off the early signs of aging; scientific progress and easy access to clinical data are also factors. "Prevention is more effective than reversal," notes board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu. And while categorically "younger" patients are oftentimes open to more invasive treatments, Dr. Angela Lamb, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, advises beginning with a product-based prevention routine (integrate retinol into your regimen, she says, before you turn 30). Ahead, Dr. Liu, Dr. Lamb, and Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, explain how the aging landscape is different for women below 40—and how to remain proactive as you age with grace.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO