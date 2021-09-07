CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

How This CEO Gets Her Skin So Good

By Daise Bedolla, @daisebedolla
thecut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. Jenny Qian recently traded San Francisco for sunny Los Angeles, but unlike most people’s, her thoughts of post-move organizing weren’t filled with dread. For Qian, organizing is a sacred ritual, especially when it comes to her beauty products. “On weekends, I like to organize my skin-care collection. Or makeup collection. Or hair-care collection. Or nail-polish collection. It doesn’t really matter; I find them all super-therapeutic,” she says. “It kind of gives me the same effect as folding clothes — it’s cathartic.” The obsession comes with the territory: Qian is the co-founder and CEO of Newness, a livestreaming platform built specifically with the beauty community in mind.

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This $9 Hair Growth Shampoo Thickens Hair In As Fast As Two Weeks

As much as you wish every day could be a good hair day, sometimes your mane just falls flat — literally. Especially if you deal with thinning hair, styling your tresses can be an inevitably frustrating experience. Hair loss is a common issue, and can be triggered by a number of factors, including stress, medications, and genetics; but luckily, you can fight back with the right products. Enter: Viviscal's Densifying Shampoo for Gorgeous Growth (Buy It, $9, amazon.com).
HAIR CARE
MLive.com

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty, 50% off makeup, skincare

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty continues through September 18th. Check back daily to uncover new deals for 50% off premium makeup and skincare products. Ulta is a beauty retailer offering both an in-store and online shopping experience. The 21 Days of Beauty savings event allows shoppers to select hot new releases and Ulta exclusives—for 50% off the regular product price. New products go on sale every day, offering a wide selection of irresistible savings covering major categories like clean makeup, skincare, brands founded by women, luxury beauty items, and more.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Dry Skin#Clean Skin#Skin Repair#The Beauty Group#Newness#Thicc#Toner#Hydrafacial
In Style

All the Beauty Products InStyle Readers Were Obsessed With In 2021

If navigating the endless land of new beauty launches isn't your strong suit, you've come to the right place. For InStyle's 2021 annual Readers' Choice Awards, we asked our trusted beauty community to tell us about the next-level products that saved their lives — and their sanity — last year. And of course, as editors do, we couldn't help but to throw in a few of our favorites, too.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp reveals her secret to glowing skin – and it's so simple

Winter is fast approaching, which means your skin might start to experience some dryness with the change in weather. Luckily, Louise Redknapp has shared her secret on how to keep skin hydrated and get that glow no matter what time of year. Taking to her Instagram story, the 46-year-old posted...
SKIN CARE
In Style

The Best Haircare Products of 2021, According to InStyle Readers

When pretty much everything was out of our control last year, we all sought out solace in self-care. From indulging in a lengthy skincare routine to wind down from work, or putting on a swipe of lipstick simply because it made us feel good, investing time into our beauty routines became a non-negotiable. And there's no question that discovering the right regimen to meet your needs can make the world of a difference for your self-confidence. It's why every year we ask for our beauty-obsessed audience to vote for the best products in the biz for our annual Readers' Choice awards.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Preventative Aging: How Women in Their 20s and 30s Are Getting Proactive About Their Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The ever-changing landscape of social media has—without a doubt—influenced how we see ourselves. It is partially responsible for the influx of preventive procedures many women in their 20s and 30s are currently using to ward off the early signs of aging; scientific progress and easy access to clinical data are also factors. "Prevention is more effective than reversal," notes board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu. And while categorically "younger" patients are oftentimes open to more invasive treatments, Dr. Angela Lamb, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, advises beginning with a product-based prevention routine (integrate retinol into your regimen, she says, before you turn 30). Ahead, Dr. Liu, Dr. Lamb, and Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, explain how the aging landscape is different for women below 40—and how to remain proactive as you age with grace.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Glamour

Teni Panosian Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a year-plus of what feels like splurging on every skin-care product under the sun to help minimize blue light, increase your vitamin C intake, and plump your skin, influencer and skin-care-brand founder Teni Panosian has something refreshing to say: “I can appreciate wanting to have a larger offering, but…I am really mindful of people's bank accounts. I don't want you buying things that aren't going to truly benefit your skin.”
SKIN CARE
todaysparent.com

How to combat dry skin this fall and winter

As a self-proclaimed skincare junkie and a mom of three, I’m constantly on the hunt for skincare products that are not just perfect for my kids but also great for Mom, Dad and the rest of the family. I find that our skin is prone to dryness and irritation during...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

The Real Reason Why Your Skin Is So Sensitive Lately

I feel like my face is always having some kind of reaction. Random skincare products and fabrics can set off blotchy, hot and itchy rashes or just rough, sore skin if it’s milder. I know this means I have sensitive skin but am I actually allergic to a number of things? Or are the reactions I’m having something else entirely?
SKIN CARE
Allure

Why Grapeseed Oil Is in So Many Skin-Care Products

This common natural ingredient has uncommonly good — and abundant — benefits that work for every skin type. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As appealing as the concept of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Osaka on How Her New Line, Kinlò, Is Serving Those with Melanin-Rich Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. After teaming with Adeam, Levi’s and Nike on the fashion front, Naomi Osaka has officially stepped into beauty. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion has launched her first brand, Kinlò, a line of skincare formulated to protect melanin-rich skin on and off the tennis courts. “I spend so much time outside and in the sun, so protecting my skin has always been a top priority for me,” Osaka tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I wasn’t finding a product that I loved enough to keep...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

Skin Experts Explain How to Get Rid of Hormonal Chin Acne

Some breakouts pop up and heal in a matter of days—if you’re lucky. Other breakouts (the cystic kind) seem to stick around forever or come back again and again with a vengeance. If it seems as though the latter kind always creeps up along your chin and jawline, you’re not alone. Blemishes on the chin (like blackheads, whiteheads, congestion, or inflammation) are often caused by hormones. Breakouts in this area are typically deep, painful, hard to get rid of, and oftentimes unresponsive to typical acne treatments. But if you're equipped with the right knowledge, chin acne doesn't have to be so scary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dixonpilot.com

How To Get Rid of Hard Skin on Your Feet

Do the bottoms of your feet feel hard and rough to the touch? When you examine them closely, you may discover the skin is cracked or even peeling off. Hard skin on the feet isn’t normally painful, but it can be uncomfortable. It also tends to get worse the longer you leave it alone.
SKIN CARE
Vogue

6 Rules For Prepping Your Skin As We Transition Into Autumn

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fashion month is upon us, which means that summer is well and truly over. As a result, your holiday glow has started to...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Organic Lipsticks

Truly organic skin care products are hard to find, and truly organic makeup is even harder. If you’re searching for the best organic lipsticks — as in, a lipstick that’s been certified organic by a governmental agency or trusted third-party organization — you’re not going to have much luck. But if you’re open to lipsticks that are made with mostly naturally derived and/or certified organic ingredients, then you’ve got options. (Remember: There’s a big difference between a product that’s certified organic in its entirety and a product that contains some organic ingredients. The latter is a lot more common.)
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers in Their 40s and 60s Agree: This Serum Cream Is an Unparalleled Anti-Ager

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's New York Fashion Week once again, and after two years without stylish peacocks strutting in front of National Geographic-esque cameras, it feels good to see 'em at it again. As someone who doesn't star in blockbusters (and likes to eat), seeing the collections is as close as I'm going to get — but if you want some attainable luxury and a dewy, glowing face à la Chanel ad, shoppers say the brand's Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Ultracalming Serum Concentrate does the trick.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

Cyrus Veyssi’s Beauty Must-Haves Includes a $7 Lip Gloss

Welcome to I Swear By This, an interview series where we chat with our favorite fashion and beauty insiders about the beauty products they use down to the last drop. This week, we asked Cyrus Veyssi, a non-binary beauty and wellness creator, to share all their beauty must-haves. While Cyrus...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy